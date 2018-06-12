FILE- This April 5, 2018, file photo shows part of the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, June 12. (Richard Drew, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — U.S. and global stock markets were mostly higher Tuesday as investors reacted calmly to the outcome of a meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

KEEPING SCORE: The Dow Jones industrial average was up 5 points, or less than 0.1 percent, to 25,327 as of 11:40 a.m. Eastern. The S&P 500 index rose 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,786 and the Nasdaq composite rose 35 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,695.

SUMMIT WATCH: Trump and Kim concluded their summit by committing to working “toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula” and to “build a lasting and stable peace regime” on the Korean Peninsula.

The broad promises largely reiterated past agreements, while many of the details were left vague and there was no agreement on ending the technical state of war between North and South Korea. A potential deal has the chance of lowering geopolitical tensions in a region surrounded by three of the world’s largest economies: Japan, China and South Korea.

ANALYST’S TAKE: “Deal or no deal? Just don’t ask what comprises a ‘deal’ and we are fine. At the risk of sounding a tad frivolous, that appears to be the truth of the matter,” said Vishnu Varathan of Mizuho Bank in Singapore of the Trump-Kim summit.

AT&T WATCH: A federal judge is expected to rule on the proposed merger of AT&T and Time Warner after markets close Tuesday. The Trump administration has sued to block the proposed $85 billion merger and rejection likely would chill future big mergers, including possible multi-billion dollar deals between 21st Century Fox and Walt Disney; Verizon and CBS; and T-Mobile and Sprint. Time Warner shares were down 31 cents to $95.86 and AT&T shares were up 14 cents to $34.33.

CENTRAL BANKS: The Federal Reserve starts a two-day meeting on interest rates on Tuesday.

Investors expect the central bank to raise its benchmark rate by a quarter of a percentage point to a range of 1.75-2 percent. However investors’ attention will focus more on how many additional rate hikes Fed officials may do this year. On Thursday, the European Central Bank will meet and could outline an end to its stimulus program, while on Friday the Bank of Japan is due to give its latest policy update.

INFLATION: The government said that U.S. consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in May, with surging gasoline costs driving much of the increase. The Labor Department said Tuesday that the consumer price index climbed 2.8 percent last month from a year earlier, putting inflation on its fastest annual pace since February 2012. But core prices — which exclude the volatile food and energy categories — have risen a milder 2.2 percent over the past 12 months.

Fed officials have been closely watching inflation data, since they have a target of inflation being roughly 2 percent per year. Since core inflation is still tame likely means that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates only gradually.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 33 cents to $66.42 a barrel. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 4 cents to $76.49 per barrel in London.

