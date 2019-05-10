FILE - This April 18, 2019, file photo shows the dome of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. On Friday, April 10, the Treasury Department releases federal budget data for April. (Patrick Semansky, File/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — The federal government recorded a $160.3 billion surplus in April as revenues jumped to an all-time high. But even with a flood of tax receipts, the deficit so far this year is running 37.7% higher than a year ago.

The Treasury Department says the deficit for the first seven months of the budget year that began Oct. 1 totals $530.9 billion, compared to a deficit of $385.5 billion for the same period a year ago.

The Trump administration projected in March that this year’s deficit will hit $1.1 trillion, up from an actual deficit of $779 billion for the budget year that ended Sept. 30. The administration is projecting the deficit will stay above $1 trillion for four straight years.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.