Applications for building permits, a good indication of future activity, rose a sizable 14.4% in May to an annual rate of 1.22 million units.
The report showed that construction of new single-family homes was up 5.4% while construction of apartments with five units or more increased 16.9%.
Construction was up in the Northeast and the West and down in the Midwest an South.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.