As many once-hot Western markets cool off, cities in the Southeast are starting to see the nation’s fastest price gains. Phoenix reported the biggest price increase, rising 6.3% from a year ago. But Charlotte saw the next highest gain, at 4.5%, followed by Tampa at 4.3% and Atlanta with 4%.
Low mortgage rates and steady hiring have revived home sales this year, after a slump in 2018.
