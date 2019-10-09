Economists have viewed the sustained drop in job openings as a sign that that employers are beginning to pull back on hiring.

AD

“Today’s numbers give credence to the argument that the labor market slowdown is driven by employer demand,” said Nick Bunker, an economist at jobs site Indeed.com.

AD

Job openings declined especially in the manufacturing and information sectors, which in turn may have affected regional levels. In the Midwest, job openings plunged 10.8%.

Still, some signs suggest the labor market remains strong. There are 1.2 job openings for every unemployed person, suggesting that many businesses still remain hungry for workers.

The job market has been a critical buffer against an economic downturn, as it gave Americans the confidence to spend freely. A yearlong trade war with China has hit manufacturing and weakened business investment, but consumer spending has so far propelled the economy forward.

The government said employers added 136,000 jobs in September as the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, a half-century low.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD