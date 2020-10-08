The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage ticked up to 2.37% from 2.36%.
The low borrowing rates have bolstered demand by prospective homebuyers, who on the other hand have been constrained by the scarcity of available homes for sale.
In the latest sign of the flagging economic recovery and continued elevated level of job cuts, the government reported Thursday that the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell slightly last week to a still-high 840,000.
