The average rate on a 15-year mortgage slipped to 3.16% from 3.19%.

More positive economic data and improved housing market sentiment have brought stability in mortgage rates, Freddie Mac chief economist Sam Khater said. For all of 2019, the 30-year loan averaged 3.9%, the fourth-lowest annual rate since Freddie Mac began tracking it in 1971, according to the company.

Volatile interest rates earlier last year caused a slowdown in the housing market, Khater noted. Low mortgage rates and a strong job market are “setting the stage for a continued rise in home sales and home prices,” he said.

