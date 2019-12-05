The average rate on a 15-year mortgage ticked down to 3.14% this week from 3.15% last week.
A government report issued this week showed that spending on U.S. construction projects fell 0.8% in October, dragged down by declines in apartment and multi-family homebuilding. But spending on single-family home construction increased 1.6%, helping offset some of the losses elsewhere in the private construction category.
