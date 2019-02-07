FILE- In this Jan. 14, 2019, file photo a sold sign outside a home in Mt. Lebanon, Pa. On Thursday, Feb. 7, Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates. (Gene J. Puskar, File/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week to a 10-month low, spurring on potential homebuyers for the upcoming season.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the benchmark 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage eased to 4.41 percent from 4.46 percent last week. Despite the declines in recent weeks, home borrowing rates are above last year’s levels. The key 30-year rate averaged 4.32 percent a year ago.

The average rate this week for 15-year, fixed-rate loans declined to 3.84 percent from 3.89 percent.

