The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage rose slightly to 2.59% from 2.58% last week, but it is down from 3.16% a year ago.
The historically low rates coincide with a housing market that is showing signs of recovery. Sales of new homes rose a surprisingly strong 16.6% in May with the reopening of major parts of the country. Sales of existing homes, though, are still struggling, with a 9.7% plunge in May. And, there is still a tight supply of homes available for sale, running up against high demand.
