It’s a sham. It’s also the moment that should prompt the United States and the world to turn their attention to one of the hemisphere’s poorest and least stable nations — and act forcefully. First, because of the obvious suffering of the Nicaraguan people, and the risks to a region ill-equipped to deal with a creaking police state. But also because Washington’s policy of seeing Central America largely through the lens of migration made this democratic deterioration more likely. Today, there’s no swift means of removing the increasingly paranoid Ortega and his wife and vice president, Rosario Murillo: Nicaraguans must ultimately resolve this crisis themselves, yet civil society and the opposition have been smothered and every critic is now a “traitor” to the nation. That set of circumstances suggests prudence, though, not inaction.