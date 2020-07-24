A separate report Wednesday showed sales of previously owned homes surged 20.7% in June to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.72 million. Even with the gain, which followed three months of declines, new home sales remain toughly 20% below pre-pandemic levels.
The median price of a new home sold in June increased to $329,200, up 5.6% from a year ago.
