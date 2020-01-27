Last year’s gains were driven entirely by new homes purchased in the South and West. Sales of new homes slumped in the Northeast and Midwest in 2019.
Lower mortgage rates began to boost real estate sales relative to 2018. December’s median new-home sales price was $331,400, up 0.5% from a year ago.
___
Correction: Sales in 2019 were the highest since 2007, not 2006 after misleading historical information was provided by the Commerce Department.
