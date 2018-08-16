NEW YORK — Newspapers from Maine to Hawaii are pushing back against President Donald Trump’s attacks on “fake news” with a coordinated series of editorials speaking up for a free and vigorous press.

The Boston Globe, which set the campaign in motion by urging the unified voice, had estimated that some 350 newspapers would participate Thursday.

They did across the breadth of the country. The Portland, Maine Press-Herald said a free and independent press is the best defense against tyranny, while the Honolulu, Hawaii Star-Advertiser emphasized democracy’s need for a free press.

“The true enemies of the people — and democracy — are those who try to suffocate truth by vilifying and demonizing the messenger,” wrote the Des Moines Register in Iowa.

