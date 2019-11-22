Romaine has been tied to repeated food poisoning outbreaks, including one right before Thanksgiving last year. It’s not clear exactly why romaine keeps sickening people, but food safety experts note the difficulty of eliminating risk for produce grown in open fields and eaten raw.

The FDA says its inquiry has led investigators to farms in Salinas and that they are looking for the contamination source.

