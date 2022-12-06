US opens probe into Jeep Compass SUV engines shutting down

DETROIT — U.S. safety regulators are investigating complaints that the engines on some small Jeeps can shut down while being driven.
The agency says that in most cases the messages corrected themselves or were temporarily fixed when the Jeeps were stopped and restarted. One complaint said a Compass wouldn’t restart and had to be towed.
Stellantis, which makes Jeeps, said owners who see a dashboard warning light should contact dealers. The company says it’s cooperating in the investigation.
The agency will determine how often the problem happens and the safety consequences. It could seek a recall.