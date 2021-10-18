The agency says a review of the complaints found that the engines stop above 25 miles per hour, disabling the trucks.
It says that in November of 2019, Fiat Chrysler (now Stellantis), maker of the trucks, issued a warranty bulletin to dealers telling them to collect fuel pumps on the trucks.
The agency says it’s opening the investigation to find out how often the problem happens, what models it covers and whether there’s a safety defect. The probe could lead to a recall.
Stellantis said Monday in a statement that it is cooperating with the probe.