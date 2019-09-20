DETROIT — U.S. safety regulators are investigating complaints of steering problems in about 270,000 SUVs made by Fiat Chrysler.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it granted a consumer’s petition asking for a probe into 2018 and 2019 Jeep Wranglers.

The agency says more than 3,500 owners have complained to the company and government about frame weld problems or steering issues including a shimmy or wobble, looseness, or locking up. No crashes or injuries have been reported.