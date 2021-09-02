The deal values Sobi at 80 billion kronor including estimated year-end net debt for 2021 — 15 times next year’s forecast profit on the Ebitda measure. Suppose Advent and GIC pay only half of that in equity and borrow the rest. With analysts expecting Ebitda of 8.6 billion kronor from Sobi in 2027, a sale at the same multiple could be worth 40-50 billion kronor more than the all-in price here. On those assumptions, it’s not hard to see how Advent could at the very least double its investment in five years. It would do even better if the firm could pay down debt along the way.