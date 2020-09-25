The majority of the complaints were about vans converted to recreational vehicles, which account for about one-third of the Sprinter population. The agency says 11 owners reported multiple sensor replacements. It says the problems may be caused by moisture getting into the sensors.
A message was left Friday seeking comment from Mercedes.
NHTSA says it will investigate how often the problem happens and the safety consequences. The probe could lead to a recall.
