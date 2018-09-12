FILE- In this June 15, 2018, file photo, winter wheat is harvested in a field farmed by Dalton and Carson North near McCracken, Kan. On Wednesday, Sept. 12, the Labor Department reports on U.S. producer price inflation in August. (Charlie Riedel, File/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — U.S. wholesale prices fell unexpectedly last month for the first time since February 2017, pulled down by falling prices for transportation and warehousing services. The drop suggests that inflationary pressures may be easing despite the strength of the U.S. economy.

The Labor Department said Wednesday that its producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — fell 0.1 percent in August after being flat in July. Producer prices were up 2.8 percent from August 2017.

Wholesale prices for services slid 0.1 percent; prices of goods were flat. Over the past year, goods prices for producers have risen 3.9 percent.

Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core wholesale inflation also slipped 0.1 percent from July but rose 2.3 percent from July 2017.

