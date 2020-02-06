By Associated Press February 6, 2020 at 8:36 AM ESTWASHINGTON — US productivity rises 1.4% in Q4 and gains 1.7% for all 2019, best showing since 2010.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.comments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy