And for the next decade, the administration never sees the deficit falling below $1 trillion.
These estimates were contained in the administration’s Mid-Session Review of the budget.
The deficit totals have worsened over the past two years as the government approved trillions of dollars in support for individuals and businesses caught in an economy reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.
The administration’s Mid-Session Review said much of the improvement in the deficit forecast for this year stemmed from a strong economic rebound, reflecting the impact of President Joe Biden’s economic policies.
The review upgraded the administration’s economic forecasts to show an economy expanding this year by 7.1%, when measured from the fourth quarter of last year. That is up from the administration’s previous projection of growth this year of 5.2%.