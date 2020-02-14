By Associated Press February 14, 2020 at 8:33 AM ESTWASHINGTON — US retail sales up modest 0.3% in January, boosted by strong sales at furniture and hardware stores.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy