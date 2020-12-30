The men, all but one a U.S. citizen, were finally convicted last month and sentenced to between 8 and 13 years in prison. President Nicolás Maduro has accused them of “treason.”
Presiding over the trial were Judge Lorena Cornielles and prosecutor Ramon Torres, who as a result of Wednesday’s action will be blocked from doing business in the U.S. and have any bank accounts or property there seized.
“The unjust detention and sentencing of these six U.S. persons further demonstrates how corruption and abuse of power are deeply embedded in Venezuela’s institutions,” said Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. “The United States remains committed to protecting its citizens and targeting those who contribute to the illegitimate Maduro regime’s usurpation of power in Venezuela.”
