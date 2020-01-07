Steady consumer spending, buoyed by a strong job market and decent pay gains, is driving a healthy service sector and broader economy. A separate survey of manufacturers by the ISM showed that factories are still struggling with trade fights and feeble global growth, but the industries covered by the ISM’s services survey make up nearly 90% of the economy.

Most analysts predict that growth remained solid in the final three months of the year, with the economy expanding at roughly a 2.5% annual rate. That’s up from 2.1% in the July-September quarter.

