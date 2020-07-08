Hundreds of products from 38 sub-Saharan countries can already enter the U.S. market duty free under the African Growth and Opportunity Act. But that legislation is due to expire in 2025.
Two-way trade in goods between the U.S. and Kenya came to $1.1 billion last year.
After adjusting for the cost of living, the East African country ranks No. 75 out of 230 world economies, according to the CIA.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.