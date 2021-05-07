Readings on manufacturing, the services sector, unemployment claims and durable goods showed a U.S. economy that is still picking up speed as it emerges from the pandemic. While some of the data spurred concern that inflation would sap the value of future earnings, Friday’s jobs report erased most of it.
The U.S. added 266,000 jobs in April, well below the 1 million forecast, showing slack remains in the rapidly recovering labor market. The miss also gives cover to the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates pinned near zero until it sees a sustained recovery take hold.
Energy producers in the S&P 500 jumped 18 percent as West Texas Intermediate crude pushed past $64 a barrel on fresh signs demand will rise.
The Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Monday. It will sell four- and eight-week bills Thursday.
— Bloomberg News