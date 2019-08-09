U.S. stocks fell in a volatile trading week as a flare-up in the trade dispute with China stoked concern about how much a protracted conflict would weigh on corporate profits.

The S&P 500 Index declined 0.5 percent in its second consecutive weekly decline. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 0.7 percent to 26,287, with technology companies International Business Machines Corp. and Intel Corp. falling the most. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 0.6 percent.

The latest salvos in the U.S.-China trade war whipsawed markets after President Trump escalated the conflict with fresh tariffs. China’s shock devaluation of its currency Monday sent equities to the biggest one-day loss of the year, prompting the U.S. to label the nation a currency manipulator.

Tensions appeared to cool in the ensuing three days, allowing stocks to recoup all of Monday’s rout. By Friday, traders were again fretting as Trump targeted Huawei Technologies’ business anew and said talks planned for September might not happen.

The U.S. Treasury will sell $42 billion of three-month bills and $42 billion of six-month bills Monday. They yielded 2.01 percent and 1.94 percent, respectively, in when-issued trading. The government will also sell $28 billion of 52-week bills on Tuesday, and four-week bills and eight-week bills on Thursday.