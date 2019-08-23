U.S. equities posted a fourth consecutive weekly decline as investors found no respite from wide price swings amid continued trade-war posturing and mixed messages about how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in cutting interest rates.

The S&P 500 Index fell 1.4 percent in the five days, leaving it 5.9 percent below the record reached July 26. The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 1 percent to 25,629. Twenty-seven of the measure’s 30 components fell, with losses offset by a 7.7 percent rally in Boeing Co. on optimism that regulators will lift the grounding of its 737 Max jetliners. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.8 percent.

This past week’s market decline came as investors continued to endure some of the choppiest trading of the year. Historical 30-day volatility in the S&P 500 Index, a measure of the relative magnitude of price swings, held at the highest level since early February for a second consecutive week. The gyrations came as traders tried to make sense of the ongoing tit-for-tat on trade between the U.S. and China, while Fed minutes and comments from Chair Jerome H. Powell provided little clarity regarding the potential scope of rate cuts.

The U.S. Treasury will sell $45 billion of three-month bills and $42 billion of six-month bills Monday. It will issue $40 billion of two-year notes Tuesday, $41 billion of five-year notes Wednesday and $32 billion of seven-year notes Thursday.