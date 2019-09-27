U.S. equities fell for the second week in a row as the mounting political drama in Washington added another risk to investors already on edge over trade and slowing global growth.

The S&P 500 Index declined 1 percent. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.4 percent to 26,821. The Nasdaq 100 Index dropped 1.8 percent, with Micron Technology Inc. leading the way lower with a 12 percent plunge after the memory-chip maker’s earnings forecast trailed analysts’ estimates.

Stock prices had been climbing back toward record highs earlier this month as the Sino-American trade conflict appeared to be easing and investors grew more optimistic that central banks would move aggressively to prop up growth. A new flare-up in the trade spat combined with a growing scandal around President Trump’s interactions with his Ukrainian counterpart upended the market, leaving the S&P 500 2.1 percent below its all-time high.

The U.S. Treasury will sell $45 billion of three-month bills and $42 billion of six-month bills Monday. They yielded 1.84 percent and 1.84 percent, respectively, in when-issued trading. The government also will sell four-week bills and eight-week bills Thursday.