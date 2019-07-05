U.S. equities posted a weekly gain, with major indexes notching record highs, in lighter-than-average trading as many investors took a pause to observe the Independence Day holiday.

The S&P 500 advanced 1.7 percent. The benchmark gauge rose in three of the four trading days, closing at an all-time high after an abbreviated session Wednesday. It slipped when markets reopened Friday as a strong jobs report prompted traders to reassess the prospects for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. Similar patterns were seen in the Dow Jones industrial average and the Nasdaq indexes.

After this past week’s advance, the S&P 500 is hovering around 27 percent above the level where it bottomed out on the verge of a bear market in late December 2018. The most recent leg up came as the United States and China agreed to resume trade discussions and investors bet that policymakers will take steps to shore up economic growth. Friday’s jobs report clouded the case for rate cuts, with Fed futures prices showing traders trimmed the amount of easing they expect.

The U.S. Treasury will sell $36 billion of three-month bills and $36 billion of six-month bills on Monday. They yielded 2.21 percent and 2.12 percent, respectively, in when-issued trading. It will also sell $38 billion of three-year notes Tuesday and $24 billion of 10-year notes Wednesday.