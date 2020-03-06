U.S. stocks edged higher in a wild week of trading that saw the biggest price swings in almost a decade as the uncertainty surrounding the spread of the coronavirus gripped financial markets.

The S&P 500 Index finished the week up 0.6 percent after five straight days of trading that saw the benchmark U.S. gauge move at least 2.8 percent. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 1.8 percent, the first increase in three weeks. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.1 percent.

Stock surged Monday amid optimism that Group of Seven officials were crafting a response to the turmoil in the wake of the prior week’s almost 12 percent slide. They plunged the next day when the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate cut received a tepid reception. Equities rallied Wednesday as investors warmed to Joe Biden’s ascendant candidacy, only to erase the gains again Thursday. A furious rally in the last 40 minutes of trading Friday pushed all three of the main U.S. indexes into the green.

The U.S. Treasury will sell $42 billion of 13-week bills and $36 billion of 26-week bills on Monday. The three- and six-month bills were offered at discount rates of 0.43 percent and 0.38 percent, respectively, in when-issued trading before the auctions. Treasury will also sell $38 billion of three-year notes Tuesday, $24 billion of 10-year notes Wednesday and $16 billion of 30-year bonds Thursday.

— Bloomberg News