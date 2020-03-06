Stock surged Monday amid optimism that Group of Seven officials were crafting a response to the turmoil in the wake of the prior week’s almost 12 percent slide. They plunged the next day when the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate cut received a tepid reception. Equities rallied Wednesday as investors warmed to Joe Biden’s ascendant candidacy, only to erase the gains again Thursday. A furious rally in the last 40 minutes of trading Friday pushed all three of the main U.S. indexes into the green.
The U.S. Treasury will sell $42 billion of 13-week bills and $36 billion of 26-week bills on Monday. The three- and six-month bills were offered at discount rates of 0.43 percent and 0.38 percent, respectively, in when-issued trading before the auctions. Treasury will also sell $38 billion of three-year notes Tuesday, $24 billion of 10-year notes Wednesday and $16 billion of 30-year bonds Thursday.