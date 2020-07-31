U.S. stocks have staged a staggering comeback since the depths of the novel coronavirus-induced sell-off in mid-March, with the S&P 500 surging 46 percent as investors snapped up shares of the tech giants best set to weather the stay-at-home economy. Concerns linger on the outlook for U.S. growth, and investors got a fresh reminder of the pandemic pain when data showed the economy contracted at a record pace in the second quarter, an annualized rate of 32.9 percent.
Seven of the main 11 S&P 500 industry groups rose for the week. Information technology stocks jumped 5 percent after blowout profit reports from some of the biggest companies in the industry, while energy stocks fared worst amid disappointing earnings from Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron.
Boeing was the worst performer on the Dow gauge, dragged down by a dismal outlook for air travel that will result in some 19,000 job cuts this year at the plane maker. The company again pared production plans for the 787 Dreamliner as a saturated market left a stockpile of undelivered jets.
The U.S. Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills on Aug. 3; 42- and 119-day cash-management bills on Aug. 4; and 4- and 8-week bills on Aug. 6.
