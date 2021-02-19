Stocks halted a two-week winning streak after Treasury yields spiked to the highest in a year, a reaction to expectations that the economy will take off in the coming quarters as more Americans get vaccinations and Congress delivers a spending bill. Higher rates spooked equity investors concerned that a rise in borrowing costs could dent corporate profits. Inflation concerns also mounted as the economy showed signs of picking up.
Health-care and technology companies led the declines. Both groups have high valuations that may be difficult to justify if inflation imperils the value of future profits. Banks rallied as the cost at which they borrow money remained near zero while the rates they lend at turned higher.
Retail sales data from January blew away estimates in the latest signal the American consumer remains strong. Producer prices spiked more than forecast, leading to a rise in inflation expectations. Jobless claims also rose, indicating there remains slack in the labor market.
The Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Monday.
— Bloomberg News