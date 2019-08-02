A stock market that has been scaring Wall Street for months got a lot more frightening this past week as Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell and President Trump helped deliver the worst drop of the year and volatility surged.

Thought that markets were hard to fathom back when the trade war was cooling and the Federal Reserve was preparing to cut rates? Try now, with Powell playing down the prospects for further rate cuts after delivering the first in over a decade and Trump slapping new tariffs on China to stoke a trade war that had cooled. Another round of solid hiring data didn’t help. Stocks fell all five days, while the VIX rose the most since 2018.

While investors can’t squawk too loudly with a 17 percent year intact, should things worsen, they’ll remember the twin blows from the Fed and Trump as defining the week when the safety net broke.

A week ago, bulls could at least fake answers when questioned about the rally. Earnings stagnating? Powell’s got our back. Economic growth in jeopardy? The trade war’s a bluff. And while neither thesis has suffered catastrophic damage, anyone hoping for an equity melt-up on the order of 2013, when the S&P 500 surged 30 percent, has been forced to adjust their spreadsheet.

The S&P 500 fell 3 percent in the five days after closing last week at an all-time high.