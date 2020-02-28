This week’s rout left the S&P 500 Index down 13 percent from its Feb. 19 record high. All 11 of the main industry groups declined, with 10 posting double-digit percentage declines. The market sell-off deepened amid a continuing barrage of ominous headlines about the deadly coronavirus, from companies warning of hits to sales and profits to the World Health Organization raising its global risk level for the illness.
There was no respite for any of the 30 Dow stocks either. 3M Co., whose products include respirator masks and other protective gear, was the best performer, with a 4.9 percent decline.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., which is working on treatments to fight the coronavirus, was the standout gainer in the S&P 500. The shares rose 10 percent.
The U.S. Treasury will sell $45 billion of 13-week bills and $29 billion of 26-week bills on Monday. It will also sell four-week bills and eight-week bills.