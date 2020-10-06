By Associated PressOctober 6, 2020 at 8:43 AM EDTWASHINGTON — US trade deficit rises 5.9% to $67.1 billion in August, highest since August 2006.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy