The decrease came even though vehicle miles traveled increased by nearly 1%, reducing the fatality rate to 1.1 per 100 million miles traveled. That was the lowest since 2014.
The agency says pedestrian deaths fell 2.7%, bicyclist fatalities dropped 2.9% and motorcycle deaths dropped 0.5%. Deaths in passenger vehicles fell 2.8%.
But deaths in crashes involving heavy trucks fell by just one, from 5,006 in 2018 to 5,005 last year.
Estimates by the agency show that traffic deaths in the first half of this year fell 2% from the same period in 2019, to 16,550.
