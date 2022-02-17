The asset side of the Fed’s balance sheet consists of some $8.8 trillion in Treasury and agency mortgage-backed securities returning an average of about 1.5% a year. The liability side has multiple components: currency outstanding, which entails no interest payments and comprises about a quarter of all assets; the Treasury’s account, which fluctuates along with budgetary income and spending; and bank reserves and other short-term borrowings, on which the Fed pays interest that varies with the federal funds rate.

In 2021, the income on the assets exceeded the interest on the liabilities by a record $107.4 billion. But that will change as the Fed raises its target rate toward or even beyond a neutral level, which officials estimate to be 2.5%.

The size and speed of the profit decline will depend on many variables, including the pace of monetary tightening and balance-sheet shrinkage, the yield the Fed earns on reinvested assets, and how much currency outstanding grows over time. But there are reasons to expect it to be much larger and sharper than during the last economic cycle. High inflation is pressuring the Fed to raise short-term rates more and faster; the balance sheet will still be very large when short-term rates are much higher; currency comprises a smaller share of the larger balance sheet; low longer-term yields mean a lower average return on the Fed’s assets.

If short-term rates rise to the Fed’s assessment of neutral in 2023, this might be sufficient to generate losses. And if the Fed has to tighten like it did from 2004 to 2006, net interest earnings would turn sharply negative.

In principle, this needn’t be a big problem. No doubt, the collapse in Fed reimbursements to the Treasury will add to the federal government’s debt service costs, adding to the effects of increasing debt and interest rates. Beyond that, though, losses won’t impede the Fed’s ability to operate effectively. This is true even if they deplete the Fed’s capital: Central banks, unlike commercial banks, don’t need positive capital. Moreover, the Fed has already designed a fix to avoid even the perception of a capital shortfall: Create a deferred asset from the Treasury to equal the losses, to be repaid from future net interest income — recognizing that the squeeze on income will likely diminish as the balance sheet continues to shrink and currency outstanding increases over time.

In practice, losses at the Fed will almost certainly invite greater scrutiny, particularly of the asset-purchase program. Critics will argue that the central bank’s actions have drifted over the line into fiscal policy, and attempt to constrain its use of its balance sheet. This, in turn, could impair the Fed’s ability to fight the next recession.

So what should the Fed do? Avoiding losses by refraining from rate increases would conflict with its responsibility to keep inflation in check. Reducing the balance sheet faster, and hence increasing the share of interest-free currency on the liability side, is fraught for many reasons — not least that selling off assets in a higher-interest-rate environment would generate even more losses.

This leaves the Fed with one good argument: Its net interest earnings should be evaluated over the course of the business cycle, not in a single year. The Fed’s cumulative earnings over the past 14 years are much greater than they would have been if the central bank hadn’t expanded its balance sheet, and any losses should be viewed in that context. I expect officials to make this case — but how much it will mollify the Fed’s critics remains to be seen.

Bill Dudley, a Bloomberg Opinion columnist and senior adviser to Bloomberg Economics, is senior adviser to the Griswold Center for Economic Policy Studies at Princeton University. He served as president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York from 2009 to 2018, and as vice chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee. He was previously chief U.S. economist at Goldman Sachs.

