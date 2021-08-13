A good start would be to remove obstacles preventing military families from getting federal assistance. Relatively few military families are currently enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — not because very few need the support, but because many fail to apply, and because the military’s basic allowance for housing (BAH) is counted as income and lifts some families living off-base above the relevant threshold. BAH is meant to defray a specific additional cost and shouldn’t be scored that way. The military should alert service members to their eligibility for SNAP support, and help them get it.