Ross is leading a high-powered trade mission in Asia and attended a regional summit that wrapped up Monday.

As he was talking up U.S. trade and investment, China opened a lavish import expo Tuesday in Shanghai showcasing its own eagerness to do business.

President Xi Jinping vowed to open Chinese markets further and clinked wine glasses with French President Emmanuel Macron, who urged that Beijing and Washington end the trade war that is clouding an already murky global economic outlook.

