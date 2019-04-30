FILE - In this April 9, 2019, photo gardeners work on a vertical planters in Philadelphia. On Tuesday, April 30, the Labor Department releases the employment cost index for the first quarter, a measure of wage and benefit growth. (Matt Rourke, File/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Wages and benefits for U.S. workers rose 0.7% in the first three months of the year, a modest gain that matched the previous quarter’s increase.

The data suggests that growth in workers’ compensation has stalled in recent months. In the first quarter, wages and benefits increased 2.8% compared with a year earlier. That’s down slightly from a 2.9% gain in 2018. Still, workers’ compensation has picked up slowly. Five years ago, quarterly gains were closer to 0.4%.

The job market is very tight, with the unemployment rate at 3.8%, near a 50-year low, and there are more open jobs than unemployed workers. That has pushed up wages over time, though the gains aren’t as healthy as they were the last time the jobless rate was this low.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.