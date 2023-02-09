U.S. Xpress: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 18 cents per share.