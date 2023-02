The natural gas compression services company posted revenue of $190.1 million in the period.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 4 cents.

AUSTIN, Texas — USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) on Tuesday reported net income of $8.4 million in its fourth quarter.

For the year, the company reported profit of $30.3 million, or 19 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $704.6 million.