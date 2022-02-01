Which raises the question of electoral benefits. Yes, Republican governors and state legislators may be doing things they can brag about because Democrats in Congress and the White House supplied the money. But here’s where partisan polarization matters. Elections tend to be driven by what voters think about the president. For strong partisans, nothing is going to shake that tendency — solid Democrats and Republicans will vote a straight ticket regardless of pretty much anything. But if weaker partisans and independents approve of how a Democratic president is doing, they’ll tend to vote Democratic for every other set of candidates, instead of making separate judgements for each. If they think the president is doing a bad job, they’ll vote for Republicans.