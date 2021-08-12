Sonos Inc., up $2.58 to $37.38.
The maker of wireless speakers and home sound systems reported a surprise fiscal third-quarter profit.
Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., up $3.41 to $139.56.
The engineering company was selected to carry out modifications to extend the life of South Africa’s sole nuclear power plant.
UTZ Brands Inc., down $1.56 to $19.27.
The maker of potato chips and other snacks reported disappointing second-quarter earnings and warned of higher costs.
Lordstown Motors Corp., up 16 cents to $5.74.
The electric truck maker said it will begin limited production of its Endurance vehicle in September and expects regulatory approval in December or January.
Aspen Technology Inc., down $16.83 to $125.87.
The software maker’s fiscal fourth-quarter revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
Carnival Corp., down 63 cents to $23.36.
Cruise lines and other travel-related companies fell as a COVID-19 resurgence threatens the industry’s recovery.