“When somebody comes in here for the first time and they sew, I hear the same sentence time and time again,” said Laura “Belle” Stemper, owner of Ragtime Fabrics. “They’re ‘in heaven.’”
Stemper first opened Ragtime Fabrics in 2003 after acquiring an existing shop in downtown Harrisonburg on West Market Street just off Court Square.
With an inventory that puts the fabric section in big-box stores to shame, Ragtime Fabrics has been downtown’s sewing destination for over nearly two decades. But change is coming.
Stemper plans to retire around the end of March to spend more time with family. She wants to sell the business to someone who will keep it running.
“I poured my heart and soul into it,” Stemper said. “When I became a grandma four years ago, things changed.”
The energy in the store is collaborative and encouraging, with customers discussing upcoming projects.
“Meeting the people I’ve met and seeing the projects I’ve seen is just phenomenal,” Stemper said while assisting a costume designer with materials for an upcoming production of “The Wizard of Oz” at Eastern Mennonite School.
Stemper said she doesn’t have to work at making the energy in the store so positive — it comes organically.
It’s enough to make anyone want to pick up a sewing needle, or dust off an old Singer sewing machine.
For those who are inspired, Ragtime Fabrics offers a variety of classes, including Learn to Sew, a six-hour class. Students learn to make a pair of pajama pants either using their own machine or one from the shop.
“We talk a lot and sew a little. But when you leave here, you’ll have pajama pants on,” said Lisa Arbogast, an assistant manager who teaches the class.
The classroom space is also open to “Ragtimers,” customers who pay annually to use the machines, large tables and storage space for projects.
“I come in and use their huge tables for cutting surfaces,” said Jim Hanger, a renowned potter who lives locally.
Dressed in a Carhartt coat he added a Beatles patch to, Hanger came in to the shop Wednesday to pick up a few things and just hang out.
“When I was doing pots, it was mostly earth tones,” Hanger said. “I’m having a good time with color.”
He leaves a coveted stack of bright textiles from designer Kaffe Fassett in the classroom area.
“He has the best taste in quilt fabric,” Arbogast said. “He just teases me with his Kaffe Fassett fabric.”
Nobody has shown interest in taking over the business yet. The current employees want to keep working there, but they said they don’t want all the responsibility of operating the business.
When her kids started reaching the end of their high school years, Stemper knew she wanted to start a new project on her own.
What she didn’t know is the store she would open would travel across town, doubling in size when it moved outside downtown but still on West Market Street five years ago in the shopping plaza that also houses Food Maxx.
For whoever buys it, Stemper says the shop is a “turnkey” business.
There are plenty of customers. Within a 20-minute window Wednesday, tens of customers streamed through the shop. Some were regulars, others drawn from neighboring counties by word-of-mouth.
They didn’t seem to mind waiting in line to check out. The line, more like a semicircle, curved around a big table, where Thelma Good, an employee, busily worked on cutting fabric for an order.
Stemper, who said she’s a novice sewer sticking to household jobs and kids’ costumes, has become a seasoned businessperson.
Through the years, Stemper traveled to trade shows around the country and visited wholesalers and vendors in New York City, learning to find the best products and prices along the way.
Stemper said suppliers have been making product to order, and the COVID-19 pandemic may have catalyzed that trend, making inexpensive overstock goods less available in recent years.
Stemper said she’s learned to build relationships with good businesses. If she doesn’t like how a business is run, she won’t partner with it for products.
Stemper said the Baby Lock sewing machines Ragtime carries exclusively are not only a good product, but the business has excellent customer service. If there’s an issue or a question with a product, getting the answer is as easy as making a phone call.
She said she hopes somebody who has the free time to run everything will take over. She wants to continue to be a part of the business, but said owning it is a big job, often occupying six days a week each week.
“If I could have my cake and eat it too … Ragtime would stay in business but it wouldn’t be me running it,” Stemper said. “If someone came in, I would always be available (as a consultant).”
If nobody emerges to buy the business, it’s possible Ragtime could close, but Stemper hopes that won’t happen.
“This place is a happy place to me. It’s a wonderful place to spend the day, whether you’re working or not,” Stemper said.