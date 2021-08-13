Another group that might reasonably be considered exempt would be people who have had Covid-19, though such people are under no circumstances disqualified. Krieg said research looking at antibody levels found they are only a tenth as high in people who’ve had Covid-19 compared with those who’ve been fully vaccinated. Add to that the fact that some people might wrongly think they’ve had the virus, and there’s also a possibility that some asymptomatic cases might not have had enough of an infection to build up immunity.