Valmont: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

OMAHA, Neb. — OMAHA, Neb. — Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $40.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of $1.86. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.57 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.59 per share.

The infrastructure equipment maker posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.06 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $250.9 million, or $11.62 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.35 billion.

Valmont expects full-year earnings in the range of $15.35 to $15.90 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VMI

GiftOutline Gift Article